High quality medical equipment delivered

Ambassador Johann Sattler, Head of the EU Delegation and EU Special Representative in BiH, today in Sarajevo handed over high-quality medical equipment purchased by the European Union for medical institutions across Bosnia and Herzegovina, worth over 800,000 EUR.

“The European Union is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s most loyal partner, as we have proved time and time again. From the beginning of this crisis, we have worked continuously to procure the necessary medical equipment. To support the country’s response to COVID-19, we have secured 80.5 million EUR in grants to save lives and jobs, and another 250 million EUR via Macro-Financial Assistance. I am delighted to have the opportunity to deliver what was promised. You can be sure of one thing; the European Union stands with BiH”, said Ambassador Sattler.

The equipment, which will be delivered to medical institutions across BiH today, has been procured in accordance with EU public procurement standards and includes 10 ventilators, 3 X-ray machines and considerable quantities of protective equipment (protective gowns, protective masks, gloves and shoe protection). The ventilators are manufactured in the EU (Sweden) and are intended for intensive care and anaesthesia. The rest of the medical equipment donated by the European Union will be delivered in the following days.

Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fahrudin Radončić thanked the European Union for this extremely important sizeable donation, noting that “The European Union is our most important and closest partner. We belong to the European family and what the EU has done for us during this pandemic proves our worth. Today we receive proper ventilators that will be used in hospitals across Bosnia and Herzegovina”, said Minister Radončić.

“Working together towards a shared goal is key to overcoming crisis. We at the UNDP are proud of our continuous partnership with the EU and the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and we look forward to jointly supporting the country’s economic recovery”, remarked Steliana Nedera, UNDP Resident Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The procurement of equipment was financed by the European Union within the programme of assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). The delivery of the equipment is being conducted in cooperation with UNDP BiH.

The delivery of protective medical equipment to medical institutions throughout BiH began in late March and will continue through the upcoming period. A significant number of additional ventilators, ECG devices, X-ray and ultrasound devices, and other protective medical equipment is expected to be delivered in line with the needs of medical institutions across BiH.