With the help of project “Sarajevo mine free 2020”, municipality of East Stari Grad and the mountain Trebević, completely free from mine danger

Project which was fully funded by the United States, and through ITF Enhancing Human Security, officially began on April 4, 2019, covered four municipalities in the Sarajevo region – Vogošća, Novi Grad, Stari Grad, and East Stari Grad. The implementing organization, the Mine Detection Dog Training Center (MDDC), has so far managed to successfully complete all mine clearance activities in the municipalities of Stari Grad and Novi Grad. They also succeeded to declare the City of Sarajevo as mine-free, as well as to complete demining activities in municipality of East Stari Grad. More than 260 mines and explosive devices were found and destroyed at the site of Trebević and East Stari Grad. MDDC is currently working on their last locations on Gora kamenica and Žuč hill, within this project.