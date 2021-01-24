Food for refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food packets to refugees struggling to survive in the Lipa camp in the city of Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

IHH distributed food packets containing sandwiches, croissants, water, yogurt, fruits and tinned foods to thousands of immigrants living in appalling conditions in the Lipa camp - established close to the city of Bihac - in northwest Bosnia-Herzegovina. 2.400 people benefitted from this distribution that went on for 2 days.

Many tents were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the camp in December 2020. The migrants that live outside, unprotected in the region under severe winter conditions and heavy snow, face the threat of freezing.

Immigrants in the destroyed Lipa camp are struggling to survive under these extreme conditions. IHH will be continuing it food distribution project in the region.

Donors that want to contribute can donate via IHH bank accounts stating the code PROJE KODU 13865.