The first session of BiH Demining Commission held today

The first session of the newly appointed Demining Commission in Bosnia and Herzegovina was held today in the premises of BiH Mine Action Center.

The session was attended by Mirna Pavlović, Chair of the Demining Commission in BiH, Jelena Savić, member, Adem Spahić, member, Saša Obradović, Director of BiH Mine Action Center and Dragan Stojak, Assistant Director for Operations at BiH Mine Action Center.

At the session, the Commission was constituted and a chairperson was elected, and then the director and assistant director at the Mine Action Center introduced the members of the Commission to mine action activities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the organization of work at the Mine Action Center and the process of accrediting demining companies.

Bearing in mind that the re-accreditation of organizations has been one of the main priorities in the past period, the Commission has already initiated the process of reviewing and issuing accreditations for all eligible organizations during this session. In this way, one of the main obstacles to the continuation of the mine action process in the coming period has been removed.