Finalization of demining activities in Hodovo, Stolac municipality

The demining organization MAG BiH, has completed demining at the area of of Hodovo, municipality of Stolac, within which an area of ​​546,675 m2 was treated.

Funding for this project was provided by the US Government and the US Embassy in BiH.

141 AP mines, three AT mines and 24 unexploded ordnanceS were found and destroyed.

The task was controlled by BH MAC RO Mostar, and it is expected that after the final handover of the land, this area will be used for the development of beekeeping, cattle breeding, hunting, harvesting and tourism purposes.