Final preparations for the implementation of the demining project of the right bank of the Sava River

At the online meeting held on September 30, 2020, which was attended by representatives of the ITF, BH MAC and the Demining Commission in BiH, the preparatory actions for the start of demining operations on the right bank of the Sava River was discussed.

It is a project of water management between countries in the Sava and Drina river basins, within which the demining of the right bank of the Sava River is planned as the first precondition for any type of activity on the Sava River. For these projects with a total area of ​​9,988,168 m2, or about 9.98 km2, it is planned to allocate 7.5-8 million euros, and these locations are in Gradiška, Srbac, Odžak, Kozarska Dubica, Derventa, Brod, Šamac, Domaljevac, Brčko and Orašje. DEmining operations should last cca 18 months.