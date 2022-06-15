In the Eyes of the People: Social Tolerance towards Migrants and Refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Analysis on attitudes towards migrants using data from the BiH SCORE Index 2020

Background

The analysis described in this report investigates attitudes towards migrants and refugees1 as well as foreign workers based on data collected for the 2020 Social Cohesion and Reconciliation (SCORE) Index in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The data for SCORE BiH 2020 was collected by Prism Research between October 2019 and March 2020, with a total representative sample of 3637 respondents. The project was implemented by the Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development (SeeD) in partnership with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Resilience Initiative (BHRI), funded by USAID/OTI and implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Increasing migration under tense circumstances due to COVID-19, extremism, xenophobia, and a volatile political environment underlines the necessity for this study. However, findings should be interpreted with caution since attitudes towards migrants and refugees might have shifted over time since early 2020. Furthermore, the data captures perceptions of citizens of BiH regardless the actual presence of migrants in their locality.

Over the past years, Bosnia and Herzegovina has experienced increasing numbers of incoming migrants. Data from the Ministry of Security of BiH (2020) around the time of data collection states that in 2019, 784 persons applied for asylum (1,568 in 2018), 3 were recognized with a refugee status, and 41 with subsidiary protection from BiH. The majority of asylum applications were filed by people from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Syria. The number of issued work permits increased by 12.8% to a total of 3,183 in 2019. Most work permits were issued to people from Serbia followed by Turkey, China, and Croatia (Ministry of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2020).

The image below gives a clear overview of the migrant and refugee situation on the 3rd of December 2019 (European Union, 2019). Key sites and locations shown on the map can be used to interpret presented findings to understand if people’s attitudes are influenced by the presence of migrants and refugees or by merely perceptions.