Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo receives 10 ECG devices funded by Norway

Sarajevo, 24th April 2020 - The Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo received 10 ECG (electrocardiograph) devices financed by the Kingdom of Norway and procured by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in BiH. The total value of this equipment necessary for the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus is BAM 69.030. ECG devices will be used in the quarantine of the "Podhrastovi" Clinic for Lung Diseases and Tuberculosis.

Prof. dr. Sebija Izetbegović, Director General of the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo stated: "We would like to thank the Kingdom of Norway and Madam Ambassador and, of course, to UNDP, who helped us to procure 10 electrocardiography devices. The devices will be used primarily for patients who are coronavirus positive, patients in quarantines. We created a quarantine in Podhrastovi, and one preparatory quarantine at the Faculty of Civil Engineering that we have not used so far. So, in the case of a large influx of patients, such devices would be useful for their regular monitoring. In addition, devices will be used at KCUS by all the clinics which admit patients that arrive a priori as emergencies, but also for those that may be coronavirus positive."

The procurement of ECG devices is part of the support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in BiH, for which the Kingdom of Norway has allocated NOK 7.5 million (around BAM 1.3 million).

Siri Andersen, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Norwegian Embassy in BiH stated: "I am very happy to be here today in order to see the concrete donation from the Norwegian Government through the UNDP. We are grateful to see that it will be of use to the Hospital in this crisis. The corona virus is challenging all of us and it is affecting all of us, all over the Europe, all over the world. I am happy that we were able to reallocate some funds and to help the Government and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in this crisis. In Norway there are a lot of people that have friends and relatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are following the situation and they are worried so I think this donation comes from all of the Norwegians with heartfelt thoughts that together we will survive the crisis. Again, I think this is a small token of friendship between us. This is one of the first deliveries of equipment that will be procured through the UNDP. We will follow the situation and hopefully we will get through this as soon as possible."

The Kingdom of Norway has among other things so far funded the procurement of protective equipment for medical workers in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, while protective masks and medical equipment will be delivered to the Institute of Public Health of the Republika Srpska next week. The Kingdom of Norway also provided funds for the procurement of six ventilators for clinical facilities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On March 26, the Norwegian Embassy in Sarajevo and UNDP signed an agreement on response to the coronavirus pandemic through which the necessary equipment and supplies are being procured. As part of the United Nations efforts in BiH, UNDP has been intensively working to support the relevant domestic institutions through coordination of assistance and provision of necessary resources, since the declaration of the state of emergency.