18 May 2018

Bosnian Croats Turn Back Buses Carrying Migrants From Sarajevo

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

Several buses carrying 270 refugees and migrants from Sarajevo to an asylum center in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina were stopped and turned back by police in a Bosnian Croat-dominated canton on May 18, officials say.

More than 4,000 migrants have entered Bosnia this year after traffickers opened a route through Greece to Western Europe via Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Croatia.

The migrants had been staying in an improvised camp in a park in Sarajevo, but authorities ordered them to be moved to a refugee center in Salakovac, some 100 kilometers south of the Bosnian capital.

Most of the migrants are from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, and North Africa.

The buses were stopped by police in Herzegovina-Neretva, a canton dominated by ethnic Croats and returned toward Sarajevo canton, where Sarajevo cantonal police arrived.

The border between the cantons is a tunnel, where Sarajevo police are stationed at one end and Bosnian Croat police at the other end.

At midday, news agencies reported that the buses were stopped and waiting some 40 kilometers outside Sarajevo.

A reporter for the French AFP news agency said some of the migrants and refugees, mostly young men and some families, were seen leaving the buses, sitting on the side of the road and drinking from a stream.

Bosnia consists of two autonomous entities -- the Muslim-Croat Federation whose population is made up of Muslim Bosniaks and Catholic Croats, and Republika Srpska, where Orthodox Serbs are a majority.

More than 1 million migrants crossed into Europe from the Middle East, South Asia, and North Africa in 2015 causing a crisis for the European Union but relatively few went through Bosnia.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:

© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.