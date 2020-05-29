Bosnia and Herzegovina + 1 more
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Update on the situation of refugees and migrants (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2020)
Whereas lately the movement of refugees and migrants on the Western Balkan route was lower as a result of the COVID-19 situation, an increase of arrivals is again noticed due to the easing of the movement restrictions. An estimated 6,500-7,000 of refugees and migrants are stranded in the country, mainly in the northwest, of which around 5,100 are accommodated in the EU-funded reception centres while others continue sleeping rough.
The narrative around migration remains difficult with an increased anti-migrant rhetoric attitude and the humanitarian actors facing many obstacles.
With regard to COVID-19, no detected cases have been reported in any of the reception facilities. The partners have put in place adequate prevention measures, including isolation, screening of symptomatic cases, hygiene promotion, etc.
Since 2018, the EU has contributed EUR 50.5 million to address the refugee crisis in the country, including EUR 10.3 million in humanitarian assistance. DG ECHO continues to provide much needed health, protection and outreach assistance.