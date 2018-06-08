Bosnia and Herzegovina: UNCT Operational Update of the Refugee/Migrant Situation, 01 - 31 May 2018

On 15 May, the BiH Council of Ministers discussed and adopted the Emergency Measures Action Plan to address needs vis-à-vis the current refugee and migrant situation at their 142nd session.

The BiH Authorities opened the Refugee Reception Centre in Salakovac for 269 asylum seekers on 18 May. The UN is a key partner working closely with MHRR and MoS.

Despite the high proportion of arrivals expressing intention to seek asylum, the number of asylum application interviews offered and conducted by the Sector for Asylum fell in May.

KEY INDICATORS

5,290 Detected arrivals 1 Jan – 31 May 2018

5,290 Detected arrivals 1 Jan – 31 May 2018

5,290 Detected arrivals 1 Jan – 31 May 2018