15 May 2018

Bosnia and Herzegovina: UNCT Operational Update of the Refugee/Migrant Situation, End of April 2018

Report
from UN Country Team in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (348.17 KB)

KEY FIGURES FOR 2018

2.762 (1 Jan – 30 April) detected arrivals

53(2 girls, 51 boys) unaccompanied minors identified

UN agencies assisted 1.392 people with transport, food, NFIs and psychosocial counselling

384(46 f, 338 m) Asylum applications

1.151 (109 f, 1.042 m) people assisted at the UNHCR Information Center

UN agencies provided 1.104 people with legal counselling

PRIORITIES

▪ Continue advocating with BiH authorities to urgently open accommodation facilities.

▪ Continue supporting BiH authorities at all levels respond to existing and emerging needs.

▪ Promote the findings and recommendations of the MIRA with government and other stakeholders.

▪ Improve referral mechanism for asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants.

▪ Systematize provision of basic assistance services and address emerging health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

 On 18 April, the BiH Council of Ministers (BiH CoM) tasked the Coordination Body for Migration Issues in BiH to act in full capacity, also involving the Institution of the Human Rights Ombudsman of BiH, and undertake immediate actions in enhancing border controls, provision of assistance and accommodation for refugees and migrants in a humane and dignified manner.

 With support of Red Cross and IOM, local authorities in Bihać initiated provision of humanitarian assistance and refurbishing of a former student dormitory as organized accommodation and basic services provision point in the area.

 UN agencies and partners1 conducted a series of field visits including primary data collection for the pilot Multi-sector/cluster Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) exercise aimed to inform identification of strategic humanitarian priorities for all response actors. In addition, the third iteration of a gathering of stakeholders, inviting State-level authorities, UNCT Members, civil society, and volunteers in order to exchange information was hosted by the UN. Preliminary MIRA recommendations were discussed in the interest of joint validation.

 Population of concern: 1.448 arrivals in the month of April

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.