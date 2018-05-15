Bosnia and Herzegovina: UNCT Operational Update of the Refugee/Migrant Situation, End of April 2018

KEY FIGURES FOR 2018

2.762 (1 Jan – 30 April) detected arrivals

53(2 girls, 51 boys) unaccompanied minors identified

UN agencies assisted 1.392 people with transport, food, NFIs and psychosocial counselling

384(46 f, 338 m) Asylum applications

1.151 (109 f, 1.042 m) people assisted at the UNHCR Information Center

UN agencies provided 1.104 people with legal counselling

PRIORITIES

▪ Continue advocating with BiH authorities to urgently open accommodation facilities.

▪ Continue supporting BiH authorities at all levels respond to existing and emerging needs.

▪ Promote the findings and recommendations of the MIRA with government and other stakeholders.

▪ Improve referral mechanism for asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants.

▪ Systematize provision of basic assistance services and address emerging health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

 On 18 April, the BiH Council of Ministers (BiH CoM) tasked the Coordination Body for Migration Issues in BiH to act in full capacity, also involving the Institution of the Human Rights Ombudsman of BiH, and undertake immediate actions in enhancing border controls, provision of assistance and accommodation for refugees and migrants in a humane and dignified manner.

 With support of Red Cross and IOM, local authorities in Bihać initiated provision of humanitarian assistance and refurbishing of a former student dormitory as organized accommodation and basic services provision point in the area.

 UN agencies and partners1 conducted a series of field visits including primary data collection for the pilot Multi-sector/cluster Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) exercise aimed to inform identification of strategic humanitarian priorities for all response actors. In addition, the third iteration of a gathering of stakeholders, inviting State-level authorities, UNCT Members, civil society, and volunteers in order to exchange information was hosted by the UN. Preliminary MIRA recommendations were discussed in the interest of joint validation.

 Population of concern: 1.448 arrivals in the month of April