Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population movement - Information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RCS BiH) is coordinating closely with government authorities, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to respond to the needs of affected populations. In view of the humanitarian needs, an operation supported by the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) is being considered by the National Society.

The situation Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has been experiencing, particularly since 2015, a small number of migrant arrivals, but their numbers steeply increased in the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

As migrants are arriving to BiH via two different routes – one going through Turkey, Greece, Albania and Montenegro, and the other through Turkey, Greece, The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Bulgaria and Serbia – their presence is recorded mostly in urban areas.

From the beginning of the year until 31 May 2018, according to the information received from the Ministry of Security of BiH, 5,664 people have entered the country and have been registered by the government. There is a chance that a small number of people managed to enter to the country without being registered. The number of daily entries varies from 70 to 100. 20 per cent of migrants were registered by the border police, while 80 per cent were referred to registration by the regular police or applied to be registered themselves.

After being registered, migrants may declare an intention to seek asylum, after which they are free to stay in the country for 14 days. Out of the 5,664 people registered, 5,065 declared the intention to seeking asylum, but only 437 asked for asylum in BiH. This means that most of the migrants do not intend to stay in the country but are planning to move further to EU countries.

Since the route from BiH towards EU countries goes through Croatia, migrants attempting to leave BiH are found mainly in the north-western areas of BiH: around Bihać, Cazin and Velika Kladuša, which are a part of UnaSana Canton.