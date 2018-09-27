Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population movement - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update n° 1 DREF n° MDRBA010

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update reports on a two-month no-cost extension of the DREF operation time-frame, as well as minor reallocations made in the DREF budget.

Two minor revisions made to the EPoA since the beginning of implementation, necessitated mainly by decisions beyond the control of the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RCSBiH):

Delay in opening one of the target locations (Usivak centre), where food provision was planned to be implemented under the EPoA. It has not yet been opened at the time of writing this report.

Food was provided the charity Emmaus in Velika Kladusa at the time of planning, however they ceased the distribution at the beginning of June. Red Cross of Una-Sana Canton stepped in and took over this activity for the month of June.

The Swiss Embassy took over the food groceries supply from 15 July until 31 August in Salakovac.

As a result of the above changes, a total of CHF 19,700.60 were re-allocated from Usivak to Velika Kladusa, which did not change the purpose, but the location of utilizing these funds.

In the course of September, IOM announced that it would cover the food groceries provision and all preparation costs until the end of 2018 in all locations, including the ones where RCSBiH was active. Despite this decision, there is still a major gap in service provision, such as first aid, psychosocial support, sanitation, hygiene, etc. However, due to the lack of governmental decisions on the location of a more permanent shelter for migrants, it is difficult to develop a long-, or even a mid-term plan. Therefore, RCSBiH requested a two-month no-cost extension of this DREF operation to be able to continue with implementation.

Due to the delay in opening the centre in Usivak, as well as to the announcement of IOM, CHF 42,546.33 were expected to be left over at the end of the implementation period of the original EPoA. Under the no-cost extension, these funds will be utilized to procure winterized sleeping bags, which will be greatly needed considering the coming winter period, as well as for some operational costs, such as renting warehouses, volunteer costs, fuel, etc. In addition, an operations review is planned to be organized, whose outcomes will serve to substantiate a longer-term plan, which is expected to be developed in the modality of an emergency appeal.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

After the initial increase in the number of migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the number of people entering the country has shown a stagnating trend since May 2018, which means approx. 70-100 people per day. Since the beginning of 2018 a total of 12,990 migrants have entered the country, out of which approx. 90 per cent are men, according to the records of Red Cross in the field. Most women travel together with men, although there have been several cases of women traveling alone.

According to the estimations, there are more than 5,000 migrants currently in the country, out of which approx. 4,000 are concentrated in Una-Sana Canton, close to the Croatian border, where they try to enter Croatia in smaller groups. Given the nature of the situation it is not possible to give the precise numbers of migrants in the area. Part of the migrants are located in the improvised centres in the canton, but many more are sleeping on streets, in private accommodation, or in parks. Given the tightened border control at the Croatian side of the border, it has become difficult for the migrants to cross. Therefore, Una-Sana Canton is expected to turn into a place of pro-longed stay. The biggest number of migrants, some 800, are accommodated in Bihać, in the improvised accommodation in Borići. Following a long negotiation process between UNHCR, IOM and the governmental authorities a hotel, called Hotel Sedra, has been opened for families and vulnerable groups. Hotel Sedra is located between Cazin and Bihać and was out of use for a long period of time, therefore needs to be refurbished, for which IOM is in charge. The renovation is done room by room and as soon as one is completed a family is moved in. Currently there are some 200 people accommodated in the hotel. A third group of migrants, approx. 300 people, stay in Velika Kladusa, in makeshift tents with no infrastructure and with only four showers and four toilets. Accommodation there is below all standards.

The migratory route within Bosnia and Herzegovina has shifted since the beginning of implementation of the EPoA. While migrants entering the country both from the south (Montenegro) and east (Serbia) primarily went to Sarajevo and continued their journey to Una-Sana canton, in recent weeks more and more migrants have been going directly to Una-Sana canton moving the route more to the north. Most of the migrants enter the country from Serbia.

One of the three locations of the RCSBiH response as planned in the EPoA was a centre in Usivak near Sarajevo, which was planned to be established and opened in July 2018. However, this has not yet happened. The Ministry of Security only received the facility at the beginning of August. Although the construction works have commenced, it is not expected to be handed over until the end of the implementation timeframe of this EPoA.

Although winter is approaching, no adequate locations have been designated by the authorities in Una-Sana Canton, or at other locations in the country, where larger number of people could be accommodated. The aforementioned shelters in Bihac, where most of the people stay currently, and the ones in Velika Kladusa are far from being suitable for winter conditions, therefore, this needs immediate action by the governmental authorities.