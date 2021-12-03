Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population Movement Emergency Appeal n° MDRBA011, Operations Update n° 9

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Operations Update no. 9 provides an update on the developments in the field related to migration response in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in the period between 1 July to 31 October 2021.

This Operations Update introduces a short timeframe extension (3 months until the end of March 2022) while the total funding requirements of the Emergency Appeal remain unchanged. The extension aims to allow for the continuation of urgently needed assistance, and ensuring a smooth transition into the Country Cluster Operation Plan while also building the foundations of a transition from emergency response to longer-term programming aimed at meeting the protracted needs of migrants and refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Additionally, funding received under the framework of the multi-regional three-year plan to extend humanitarian assistance and support to migrants and displaced people “Case for support” will be formalized in the coming months and utilized to deliver assistance and support the migration response including in BiH. In Europe, the Red Cross of Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the 13 National Societies who are part of this multi-regional plan, which is also integrated in the IFRC’s 2022 regional and Country Cluster plans.

Activities during the 3 additional months will continue supporting the work of Mobile Teams (MT) in delivering services to migrants deprived of basic necessities, as well as supporting host communities through cash assistance, in addition to increasing the capacities of the HQ and local branches involved in direct implementation of activities operationally and logistically. Besides that, the RCSBiH continues preparations and distribution of food, hot tea, and water, with the support of IOM on a daily basis. Additionally, community-based health promotion activities have been introduced specifically targeting migrants in camps.

The MTs of RCSBiH continue to provide services including food, household and hygiene items, psychosocial support (PSS), First Aid and personal protective equipment (PPE), among other activities. Mobile teams’ services have been reallocated and adjusted based on the migrants’ needs. In light of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation, some of the activities such as trainings for volunteers, workshops and community-based surveys and activities could not be carried out as planned initially and are planned for the upcoming months.

IFRC has also published eight operations updates reporting on the progress of the operation, all of which can be found here.