Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population Movement Emergency Appeal n° MDRBA011, Operations Update n° 5

Summary of the appeal

The Emergency Appeal for Population Movement in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) was initially published on 8 December 2018, focusing on providing assistance to migrants accommodated in Temporary Reception Centres (TRC) and migrants on the move, as well as to the host communities in BiH. The Emergency Appeal was revised in December 2019 to reflect the needs of an increasing number of people to be assisted, an increased budget, and an adjustment of the planned activities taking into consideration worsening conditions on the ground and the winter period ahead for an extended period of 12 months. Through the revision, the IFRC aims to support the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RCSBiH) to assist a total of 35,000 people on move in the on-going migration crisis and 1,500 households from among local vulnerable population affected by the crisis. The targeted number of people to assist has been increased based on the number of people reached during the first 12 months through Mobile Teams (MTs) outreach activities, considering also increased number of arrivals (both registered and unregistered) in the country during 2019.

This Operations Update no. 5 is to report the progress in the implementation of activities and changing needs on the ground, covering the period from 1 February 2020 – 30 April 2020.

This document provides an up-to-date description of the migration situation in BiH, including the aggravating circumstances due to increased number of COVID-19 cases in the reporting period in the region. It also provides an overview of the RCSBiH and other actors on the ground as well as on the current response to migrants’ needs, taking into consideration the activities on suppression of COVID-19 disease spreading in BiH. The document gives details on the progress of activities in the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: Shelter (Household Items); Livelihoods and Basic Needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as well as Strengthening the Capacities of the National Society.