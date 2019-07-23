Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population Movement Emergency Appeal n° MDRBA011, Operations Update n° 2

Summary

The Emergency Appeal for Population Movement in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) was published on 8 December 2018, focusing on providing assistance to migrants accommodated in Temporary Reception Centres (TRC) and migrants on the move, as well as to the host communities in BiH. The appeal aimed to deliver assistance and support to up to 7,600 migrants, while supporting and strengthening the efforts of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Red Cross Society (RCSBiH).

This Operations Update no. 2 is to report the progress in the implementation of activities and changing needs on the ground, covering the period from 11 March to 30 June 2019, in succession to Operation Update no. 1, which reported on the period from 8 December 2018 to 10 March 2019.

This document provides an up-to-date description of the migration situation in BiH, an overview of the RCSBiH and other actors on the ground as well as on the current response to migrants’ needs. It also gives details on the progress of activities in the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: Shelter (Non-Food Items – NFIs); Livelihoods and Basic Needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as well as Building the Capacities of the National Society. The update reflects on the current situation, provides information on the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments in the following period.