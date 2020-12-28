Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Population Displacement (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2020)
- Following the closure of the Lipa migrant camp in the north-west of the country and the subsequent fire on 23 December, up to 500 People of Concern (PoC) are currently stranded at the former camp. This number comes in addition to around 1,500 PoC who continue to sleep rough in nearby locations.
- Over the past few days, temperatures have fallen below freezing point and Bosnia and Herzegovina has experienced heavy snowfall.
- A joint statement issued on 26 December by various NGOs, the UNHCR and the IOM urges authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina to find an alternative solution immediately.
- DG ECHO continues to provide health and protection assistance to refugees and migrants. Given the dire situation, the provision of lifesaving outreach assistance to those sleeping rough has been strengthened.