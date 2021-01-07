Bosnia and Herzegovina - Population displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)

The situation remains dire for over 1,700 refugees and migrants stranded, who are without accommodation in the north-west of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Following the closure of and the fire at the Lipa camp end of December 2020, around 900 people remain on site, sleeping in the remaining structures (food tent and containers) while the temporary tents set up by the armed forces are not yet available. Heavy rainfall during the past days further exacerbated their living conditions. After a several days-long hunger strike, people of concern on site are now accepting food distributed by the Red Cross. DG ECHO allocated an additional EUR 3.5 million to provide assistance to refugees and migrants in and outside the temporary centres, notably to those sleeping rough, with food, blankets and warm clothes, as well as with healthcare services, mental health and psychosocial support, and assistance to unaccompanied minors. DG ECHO continues to closely monitor the situation and has deployed two experts on a field mission to assess the situation and the short-term needs.