Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - September 2022

3,953 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in September, representing an increase of 29% compared to the number of arrivals recorded during the previous month (3,076) and 155% increase compared to arrivals reported in September 2021 (1,552). 103,271 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

3,826 persons (97%) arriving in September expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

The majority declared to be from Afghanistan (49%), Burundi (27%) and Iran (Islamic Republic of) (5%).

7 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in September, 6 in UNHCR’s Information Centre and 1 in an Immigration Centre.

5 decisions* were issued in September, all of them granting subsidiary protection. 10 asylum applications were otherwise closed (8 cases involving 10 persons – 1 UASC among them – suspended).

7 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in September (2 cases involving 7 persons), All of them were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

15 days was the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in September. This is the lowest value this year but the number of cases registered during September (2) is also the lowest number of cases registered in 2022.

3,176 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of September, while between 300-800 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

87% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Information Centre for September were conducted, the highest rate this year. At the same time, the number of scheduled registrations in September (8) was also the lowest in 2022 so far