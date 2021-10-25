Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update – September 2021

1,552 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in September, representing a 10% decrease over August 2021. As with the previous two months, there were no UASC amongst irregular arrivals in September. The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 13,294, representing a 1% decrease over the first nine months of 2020, while 82,707 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,424 persons (92%) arriving in September expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

4 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in September, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre.

12 first-instance decisions* were issued in September: 9 granting subsidiary protection (involving 2 families, 1 individual, and 1 individual who received derivative status or 4 cases overall) and 3 rejections. 15 asylum claims were suspended during the period.

5 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in September, all were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo

430 days - the length of the asylum procedure for the first-instance decisions** issued in September.

328 days - the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in September.

2,727 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of September, while 1,000-1,100 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

2 recognized refugees naturalized in September.