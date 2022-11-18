Bosnia and Herzegovina + 28 more

Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - October 2022

\5,010 persons arrived irregularly in October, a 27% increase compared to the previous month (3,953) and a 312% increase compared to October 2021 (1,217). It is the highest monthly figure recorded since October 2018. Top three declared countries of origin are Afghanistan (45%), Burundi (32%), and Cuba (4%).
The Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA) issued an “Attestation of Expressed Intent to Seek Asylum” (AISA) to 97% of them (4,854 persons).

Out of 4 scheduled (excluding postponed events), 3 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum (involving 2 Afghani and 1 person from Syria).

Out of 5 scheduled, 4 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted.

10 decisions* (7 cases) were issued, all of them granting subsidiary protection. 28 asylum applications were otherwise closed (23 cases, including one unaccompanied child (UASC)).

2,942 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of October, while between 300-900 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

Average waiting time*** for the 3 cases registered in October was 33 days.

POPULATION OF CONCERN AT THE END OF OCTOBER

12 people awaiting registration of their asylum claims with the assistance of UNHCR / Vaša Prava BiH

79 asylum-seekers pending processing and decision

146 persons under international protection, of which 45 under refugee status and 101 under subsidiary protection

31 stateless persons and persons at risk of statelessness

