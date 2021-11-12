Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - October 2021

1,217 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in October, representing a 22% decrease over September 2021, but an 11% increase compared to October 2020. As with the previous three months, there were no UASC amongst irregular arrivals in October. The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 14,511, which is on par with 2020 figures (14,557), while 83,924 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,133 persons (93%) arriving in October expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

6 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in October, five of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre and one in Immigration Centre.

12 first-instance decisions* were issued in October: 2 granting derivative refugee status, 5 subsidiary protection and 5 negative decisions. 18 asylum claims were suspended, and one negative decision was issued on appeal.

34 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in October, all were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

433 days - the length of the asylum procedure for the first-instance decisions** issued in October.

248 days - the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in October.

2,978 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of October, while 800-1,100 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

59% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre were conducted