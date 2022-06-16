Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - May 2022

2,010 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in May, representing a 21% increase over April 2022, and an 4% increase compared to May 2022. 91,068 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018. 1,894 persons (94%) arriving in May expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

The majority declared to be from Bangladesh (25%), Afghanistan (23%), Pakistan (15%) and Burundi (7%). 5 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in May, 3 of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre and 2 in AC Delijas. 4 decisions were issued in May: 2 granting subsidiary protection and 2 negative decisions. 7 asylum applications were otherwise closed (6 cases involving 7 persons suspended). 20 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in May (12 cases involving 20 persons), all of them were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo. 337 days - the length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions issued in May. 40 days - the average amount of time persons waited to register an asylum claim for those claims registered in May. 1,735 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of May, while 350 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton. 54%of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre for May were conducted.