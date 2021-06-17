Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update – May 2021

1,937 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in May, representing a 50% increase over the previous month and the highest number since August 2020. Of these arrivals, 34 were reported to be unaccompanied children (UASC). The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 5,920, while 75,333 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,835 persons (95%) arriving in May expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

3 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in May, one of them in UNHCR’s Information Center and two in the Immigration Centre.

1 first-instance decision was issued in May. A claim submitted in 2021 for a person in the Immigration Centre was rejected. 34 asylum claims were also suspended during the period.

4 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in May, of which 3 were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo and 1 in the Immigration Centre.

3,651 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of May, while 1,600-2,700 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

9% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre were conducted, with the vast majority failing to show up or cancelling. Of those, 61% were for UASC and families in TRC Ušivak. The extremely low rate of registrations reflects the continued difficulty of the authorities to identify and triage genuine asylum-seekers.