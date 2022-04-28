Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - March 2022

1,010 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in March, representing a 41% increase over February 2022, and an 20% decrease compared to March 2021. 87,394 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

866 persons (86%) arriving in March expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA). The majority declared to be from Pakistan (27%), Afghanistan (27%), Bangladesh (7%) and India (7%).

9 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in March, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre. 14 decisions* were issued in March: 4 granting subsidiary protection and 10 negative decisions. 14 asylum applications were otherwise closed (8 cases involving 13 persons suspended and one dismissed). 22 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in March, 13 of them were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo, 8 in AC Delijaš and 1 in Immigration Centre.

382 days - the length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions** issued in March. 64 days - the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in March.

1,896 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of March, while 350 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

57% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre for March were conducted.