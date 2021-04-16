Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update – March 2021

1,269 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in March, representing a 64% increase over the previous month and the highest number since October 2020. Of these arrivals, 24 were reported to be unaccompanied children (UASC). The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 2,712, while 72,125 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,172 persons (92%) arriving in March expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

8 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in March, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Center.

1 decisionˣ was issued in March, which was a negative first-instance decision. 5 asylum claims were suspended during the period.

10 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in March out of 47 scheduled. All registrations were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Center in Sarajevo.

472 days, length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decision* issued in March.

223 days, average amount of time persons waited to register** an asylum claim for those claims registered in March.

4,734 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of March, while 1,500-2,500 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.