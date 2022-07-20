Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - June 2022

2,273 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in June, representing a 13% increase over May 2022, and a 23% increase compared to June 2021. 93,341 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

2,159 persons (95%) arriving in June expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

The majority declared to be from Bangladesh (31%), Afghanistan (22%), Burundi (17%) and Pakistan (8%).

6 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in June, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre.

7 decisions* were issued in June: 2 granting subsidiary protection while 5 were negative decisions. 21 asylum applications were otherwise closed (17 cases involving 21 persons suspended or dismissed).

17 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in June (13 cases involving 17 persons), all of them were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

295 days was the average length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions** issued in June.

157 days was the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in June.

2,056 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of June, while 450 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

53% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre for June were conducted.