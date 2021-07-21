Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update – June 2021

1,855 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in June, representing an 8% increase over June 2020. Of these arrivals, 15 were reported to be unaccompanied and separated children (UASC). The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 7,775, representing a 15% increase over the first half of 2020, while 77,188 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,803 persons (97%) arriving in June expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

6 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in June, five of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre and one in the Immigration Centre.

8 first-instance decisions* were issued in June: 2 positive (1 recognized refugee and 1 subsidiary protection) and 6 negative. 22 asylum claims were suspended during the period. Both positive decisions were issued for applications submitted in 2019.

13 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in June, all were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

2 recognized refugees naturalized in June. 403 days, the average length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions** issued in June

307 days, the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in June.

3,507 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of June, while 1,500-2,400 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

29% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre were conducted, with the vast majority failing to show up or cancelling.