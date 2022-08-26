Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - July 2022

2,090 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in July, roughly on par with the number of arrivals recorded during the previous month (2,273) and in July 2021 (2,236). 95,431 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

1,984 persons (95%) arriving in July expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

The majority declared to be from Afghanistan (29%), Bangladesh (21%), Pakistan (11%) and Burundi (10%).

5 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in July, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre.

5 decisions* were issued in July: 3 granting subsidiary protection while 2 were negative decisions. 8 asylum applications were otherwise closed (7 cases involving 8 persons suspended).

5 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in July (3 cases involving 5 persons), all of them were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

294 days was the average length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions** issued in July.

23 days was the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in July.

1,738 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of July, while 450 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

20% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre for July were conducted.