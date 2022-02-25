Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update - January 2022

516 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in January, representing a 54% increase over December 2021, and a 23% decrease compared to January 2021. 85,669 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

383 persons (74%) arriving in January expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

The majority declared to be from Afghanistan (30%), Pakistan (13%) and Cuba (8%).

4 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in January, all of them in UNHCR’s Information Centre.

3 decisions* were issued in January: 1 granting subsidiary protection and 2 negative decisions. 29 asylum applications were otherwise closed (18 cases involving 29 persons suspended).

7 asylum claims were registered with the Sector for Asylum in January, all were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo.

3 recognized refugees naturalized in January.

154 days - the length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions** issued in January.

117 days - the average amount of time persons waited to register*** an asylum claim for those claims registered in January.

2,181 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of January, while 400 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

46% of asylum claim registrations scheduled in UNHCR’s Info Centre for January were conducted.