Bosnia and Herzegovina Operational Update – February 2021

773 migrants and asylum-seekers arrived irregularly in BiH in February, including 13 unaccompanied or separated children (UASC), according to authorities. The total number of arrivals in 2021 is 1,443, while 70,856 arrivals have been recorded since the start of the mixed movement in January 2018.

689 persons (89%) arriving in February expressed an intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA).

14 asylum claims were registered in February, representing 12 cases (5 UASC, 2 families and 2 single males). 13 registrations were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo out of 44 scheduled.

2 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in February. 1 in UNHCR’s Information Centre in Sarajevo and 1 in the Immigration Centre Lukavica.

9 decisions were issued in February, of which all were negative. Of the decisions issued, 7 were first-instance decisions and 2 of them decisions issued upon appeal. 38 asylum claims were suspended during the period.

1 recognized refugee naturalized in February.

5,243 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities at the end of February, while some 2,000 persons are estimated to be squatting outside of formal accommodation, mostly in Una-Sana Canton.

451 days, average length of the asylum procedure for first-instance decisions issued in February.

253 days, average amount of time persons waited to register an asylum claim for those claims registered in February.

During the reporting period, the BiH Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA) began biometric registration of persons accommodated in temporary site Lipa. This is a welcomed development for those that might need international protection as registration is precondition for access to asylum system.