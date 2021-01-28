Bosnia and Herzegovina inter-agency response to the mixed movement: Monthly situation report, September 2020

Arrivals

During September 2020, BiH authorities registered the arrival of 1,889 migrants and asylum-seekers to the country, bringing the total for 2020 to almost 13,500 (of which there are approximately 270 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC)). The majority of people arriving in September declared to be from Afghanistan (33%), Pakistan (23%), and Bangladesh (20%).

Presence in BiH at the End of the Month

Overall, it is estimated that between 9,400 and 10,750 migrants and asylum-seekers are in the country at the end of September 2020. Some 5,850 migrants and asylum-seekers are sheltered in reception centres (some 3,200 in Sarajevo Canton (SC) and close to 2,650 in Una-Sana Canton (USC) while between 3,550 and 4,900 are estimated to be in squats (estimation is from data collected by outreach teams and USC police), are on the move or in border areas, mostly in USC. Among those people in reception facilities, some 70% are single adult males, 22% are families with children and about 7% are UASC.