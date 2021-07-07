Bosnia and Herzegovina inter-agency response to the mixed movement: Monthly situation report, May 2021

Arrivals

During May, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) au-thorities recorded 1,937 migrants and asylum-seekers who arrived irregularly to the country, including 34 unaccompanied and separated chil-dren (UASC), representing a significant increase over the previous month and the highest num-ber since August 2020. This brings the total num-ber of new arrivals to 75,333 since January 2018.

Presence in BiH at the end of the month

3,585 asylum-seekers and migrants were accom-modated in reception facilities at the end of May, while between 1,500-2,700 persons were estimated to be squatting outside of formal ac-commodation, mainly in Una-Sana Canton (USC). Among those in reception facilities, 77 per cent are single adult males, 18 per cent are families with children, 9 per cent women and girls and about four per cent were UASC.

May highlights

In May, the Government of BiH announced the upcoming closure of the temporary reception centre (TRC) Sedra, which accommodates fami-lies, at the end of August. Consequently, IOM, UNHCR and other partner organizations had to redirect migrants and asylum-seekers arriving to TRC Sedra towards other centres in the Una-Sana Canton (USC) and Sarajevo Canton (SC), respec-tively TRCs Borići and Ušivak.

Several high-level visits also characterized the reporting period. The European Union (EU) Sen-ior Adviser for Migration Management in BiH visited the construction site of Lipa accompanied by the Adviser to the Ministry of Security (MoS) to check and see the works in progress on the new reception facility in USC. Moreover, the United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) to BiH visited USC and TRC Lipa, together with the MoS, IOM and UNHCR representatives. Both visits provided an opportunity to discuss critical questions about assistance to migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in transit. While in Lipa, IOM presented detailed construction plans for the new TRC and the work in progress. The UNRC also visited TRCs Miral and Sedra, meeting with migrants to share their experiences, challenges, and hopes, as well as with IOM Camp Coordina-tion and Camp Management (CCCM) staff, to exchange information about assistance