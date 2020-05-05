Bosnia and Herzegovina inter-agency response to the mixed movement: Monthly situation report, February 2020

Arrivals

In February 2020, the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) authorities, recorded the arrival of 2,001 migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers to the country (of whom 95% expressed the intention to seek asylum) bringing the total for 2020 at 2,883 and total from Jan 2018 at 56,146; lower arrival figures can be attributed to reduced transportation and overall movements due to COVID-19. Compared to February 2019, this represents a 79% increase of recorded arrivals. The most often declared countries of origin of those arriving in the first two months of 2020 are Afghanistan (26%), Pakistan (22%), Morocco (19%), Iraq (7%) and Egypt (5%).

Presence in BiH at the end of the month

By the end of February, DRC Outreach Teams in Una Sana Canton (USC) mapped and daily observed 56 locations (squats and abandoned buildings in USC) and the average observed number of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants sleeping rough at the end of the month was 809 - the majority of them in Velika Kladusa, Bihać and Cazin. DRC Outreach Team in Tuzla reported on average 345 PoCs observed daily, most of them accommodated in tents at the bus station and in a squat near BCC shopping mall, the rest of the people were accommodated in facilities run by local NGOs.

Throughout February

On 5 February, USC Prime Minister requested the relocation of 600 persons, corresponding to those considered to be beyond the approved total capacity of 3,200 persons; and for Miral and Bira to be closed by 31 March. However, after the USC operational meeting on 25 February on the migration situation, a decision was made by the government authorities to decrease the quota of the authorized number of migrants and asylum-seekers to be accommodated in USC from 3,200 to 1,000 persons. The conclusion was that if the Ministry of Security (MoS) approves a new location outside the populated areas, an additional 1,000 persons could be accommodated in the new site.