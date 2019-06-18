Bosnia and Herzegovina: Impunity for war crimes and rights of refugees and migrants, amnesty international submission for the UN Universal Periodic Review, 34th Session of the UPR Working Group, November 2019

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in November 2019. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to BiH in its previous UPR, including in relation to the harmonisation of the constitutional and legislative framework with international norms, impunity for crimes committed during the 1992-1995 armed conflict and the right to effective remedy for the victims of war. It also assesses the national human rights framework with regard to the prosecution of wartime rape under applicable criminal codes and access to justice and reparation for the victims.