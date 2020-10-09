Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)
- Over 9,000 migrants and asylum-seekers are in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with around 3,550 of them sleeping outside in inadequate conditions.
- Following the closure of Bira Temporary Reception Centre (TRC) in the Una-Sana Canton, the Miral TRC is now at risk of closing and there are insufficient facilities to accommodate those in need. This creates tensions within camps as people outside continue to enter existing facilities to seek shelter from freezing temperatures.
- While the police continue to evict refugees and migrants from urban squats, more and more makeshift camps are observed in rural and remote areas, the biggest gathering over 650 people, including unaccompanied minors and families. People continue to live in worrisome conditions, without access to shelter, sanitary facilities, or safe running water, with many experiencing health and skin problems. The risk of COVID-19 spread is also high. DG ECHO continues to provide much-needed assistance.
- While the EU continues to advocate for the provision of appropriate accommodation, no concrete solutions have been found by the national authorities as of yet.