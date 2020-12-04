Bosnia and Herzegovina + 1 more
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 December 2020)
- More than 2,000 refugees and migrants are sleeping rough or in makeshift shelters, including unaccompanied minors and families, under already harsh snowing weather. Without access to basic services (safe shelter, heating, water and sanitation, food, clothing) they are exposed to serious protection and health risks.
- Accommodation capacities are insufficient and urgently need to be scaled-up, especially as the temporary reception centre in Lipa will be closed imminently, not being equipped for winter and leaving another 1,600 persons of concern without accommodation. Despite advocacy efforts towards cantonal authorities to reopen the centre in Bira, which could host 1,500 persons, the centre remains closed since 30 September.
- DG ECHO partners and other humanitarian actors are providing basic outreach assistance, including distribution of warm clothing, blankets, dry food, as well as providing health and protection assistance; yet, safe shelter is still needed for the winter.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and continues its advocacy efforts to ensure accommodation solutions are rapidly found, so to prevent a humanitarian disaster.