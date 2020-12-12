Bosnia and Herzegovina – Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 December 2020)

While the humanitarian situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is deteriorating, the EU Delegation in Sarajevo issued a statement on 9 December, expressing concern about an emerging humanitarian crisis, given the dire conditions of refugees and migrants. It urged the authorities to act now to save lives, by reopening the EU-funded centre in Bira in the Una-Sana canton, and by opening a new centre near Tuzla, to ensure sufficient shelter for all refugees and migrants in the country.

More than 2,000 refugees and migrants are still sleeping rough or in makeshift shelters, including unaccompanied minors and families, under harsh winter weather, without access to basic services. Over 1,400 persons are currently in the Lipa centre whose closing is imminent since it is not fit for facing weather conditions during the winter.