Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- The situation remains dire for around 900 People of Concern (PoC) in the camp in Lipa. Some 560 PoC are accommodated in the newly installed military tents, while at least 160 refugees still remain in the former makeshift camp on site. More people are arriving from surrounding areas to receive shelter and food.
- The conditions in the camp remain sub-optimal with lack of water and hygiene services and infrastructure for the provision of medical assistance.
- DG ECHO partner, the Danish Refugee Council is on site providing non-food items, protection monitoring and conducting emergency health screening, with many major health concerns (skin-related conditions including scabies and frost-bites, respiratory diseases, Covid-19 symptoms, trauma) observed among the PoC.
- DG ECHO experts are assessing the situation and urgent needs at the Lipa camp and visited other makeshift camps.