Bosnia and Herzegovina - Fire in refugees and migrants reception centre (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 03 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Since January 2019, over 8,211 detected refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have passed through Bosnia and Herzegovina. An estimated 7,680 are still in the country, including over 6,300 present in the Una-Sana Canton (USC) in the north-western part of the country. Following the restrictions imposed by the authorities and challenges to find suitable accommodation, it is estimated that more than 3,000 People of Concern (PoC) are located out of the official reception facilities in the USC.
- On 1 June in the morning, a fire broke out in one of the reception facilities (‘Miral’) in Velika Kladusa. The cause has not been confirmed yet. The 'Miral' facility accommodates around 670 people, mostly single men. Humanitarian partners provided a prompt emergency response. PoC have been temporarily placed in tents. All refugees and migrants injured have been provided with medical care and some were admitted to the hospitals in Bihac and Sarajevo.
- The European Commission's partners continue to provide health, protection, shelter, water and sanitation, food and non-food items to refugees and migrants present in the reception centres. They also offer emergency outreach assistance to those sleeping rough.