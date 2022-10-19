Bosnia and Herzegovina Fact-Sheet – September 2022

As of 11 September, 14,134 asylumseekers, refugees, and migrants had arrived in BiH in 2022, a 16% increase from the 12,213 arrivals during the same period in 2021.

UNHCR works to improve access to asylum and enhance the capacities of the authorities to identify and refer persons in need of international protection to asylum authorities.

Since the #IBelong campaign’s launch, BiH has made significant strides in resolving the issue of statelessness. A Round Table took place in Sarajevo in May to identify remaining obstacles.