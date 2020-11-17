Bosnia and Herzegovina Fact-Sheet – October 2020

October 2020

During October 2020, BiH authorities recorded the irregular arrival of 1,087 migrants and asylum-seekers (of which 37 were unaccompanied or separated children (UASC)) to the country. This brings the total number of new arrivals to 67,820 since January 2018 and to 14,557 in 2020 alone.

980 persons (90%) among those arriving in October expressed the intention to seek asylum with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs. Overall, in 2020, 13,929 persons were issued the AISA, averaging at 94% of all arrivals.

11 Asylum claims were registered in October of which 10 were processed in UNHCR’s Info Centre in Sarajevo and one in the Immigration Centre.

9 Refugee Status Determination (RSD) interviews were conducted in October. Of those, 7 were conducted in UNHCR’s Information Center in Sarajevo and 2 in government run facilities.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections throughout BiH, the MoS cancelled the registration of asylum claims and RSD interviews scheduled for November. UNHCR advocates with the authorities on alternative solutions, including remote interviews.

6 Decisions* were issued in October of which all were rejected. There were no refugee nor subsidiary statuses granted. Of the decisions issued, 1 was for a claim registered in 2020 and the remainder were from 2019.

At the end of the month, 6,770 asylum-seekers and migrants were accommodated in reception facilities, while 2,200 (observed by Outreach Teams) - 4,300 (data provided by USC authorities) (remain stranded in squats and on route, mostly in Una-Sana canton.