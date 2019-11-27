Bosnia and Herzegovina - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, FHMZBIH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Nov 2019 — View Original
- An earthquake of 5.4 M, at a depth of 10 km, struck Herzegovina-Neretva Canton (Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, south-eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina) on 26 November at 9.19 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 16 km south-east of Mostar.
- Up to 17,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking, and up to 110,000 to strong shaking.
- As of 26 November, media report 2 people injured and damage to some buildings.