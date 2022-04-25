Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Earthquake (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 April 2022)
- An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 5 km occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 22 April at 23:07 CET. The earthquake hit 42 km southeast of the city of Mostar close to the southern town of Stolac according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.
- The Civil Protection authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina reported that one person died, at least two others injured and hundreds of people were fleeing their homes at the moment of the earthquake.
- According to the initial assessment, around 350 damaged buildings and houses are reported.
- Media report as of 25 April, significant material damage at the southern part of the country (Ljubinje and Capljina).
- Several aftershocks with magnitude 2.7- 4.8 M have been registered and surveys for possible victims are ongoing.