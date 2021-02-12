Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Migration Response: Situation Report 29 January - 04 February 2021

5,597 migrants and asylum seekers present at Temporary Reception Centres

5 Temporary Reception Centres fully operational

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Between 29 January and 4 February, IOM continued to provide technical support to Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA) in the Provisional Camp (PC) Lipa, where the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) army set up 30 tents to accommodate 900 migrants. At the end of the reporting period, 898 migrants were accommodated at that site. IOM and humanitarian partners on the ground worked on improving living conditions in the camp, to ensure that migrants have access to basic services, for instance the setting up of additional heaters. Moreover, the BiH army continued construction work to improve the access to, and internal roads of, the PC Lipa. The Camp still lacks additional sanitary containers and generators, and further support is needed in order to set up isolation and quarantine areas, in line with recommendations from public health institutions.

In line with IOM advocating for sustainable solutions in the context of migration management, some of the capacity building efforts during the reporting period included successfull training of SFA Field Assistants on several aspects of camp coordination and camp management. One of the highlights was the start of the registration process in the Provisional Camp Lipa, whereby IOM staff taught Field Assistants the process of registration and provision of ID cards and provided technical equipment (such as printers, laptops, camera, and laminating machine) for the purpose of registration. So far, 157 migrants were registered by SFA after the training.

Furthermore, a mobile team responsible for providing medical transportation was formed in PC Lipa. The team is composed of both IOM and SFA staff, and is operational 24 hours providing assistance to migrants.

Last week, several meetings were held with Cantonal and State authorities, where discussions centred on capacity building initiatives with the aim to handover management and full responsibility of the migration response to the State. The dialogue also focused on the inclusion of the Cantonal police in the Temporary Reception Centres (TRC), particularly in the Provisional Camp Lipa, to work with IOM, and lastly initiatives for social cohesion projects, which would include street lighting, roads, provision of vehicles and uniforms among others.

IOM teams continue working 24/7 to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to migrants, and providing support to those sleeping outside in the Una-Sana Canton (USC). Given that TRC are overcrowded, and offer limited possibilities of adequate living conditions including physical distancing, IOM continues to advocate to find sustainable solutions and is pushing for authorities to take charge of the processing and accommodation of migrants.