Bosnia and Herzegovina: 7,000 people still missing

Tens of thousands of people went missing as result of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina (1992-1995). According to ICRC data based on tracing requests submitted by families, 6,126 families are still waiting for information about the fate of their 6,586 missing relatives.

This means that:

over 700 mothers and fathers still long to know what happened to their children

close to 1,200 sisters and brothers still hope to find their siblings

more than 1,000 children have grown up waiting for information about the fate or return of one or both of their parents

over 1,000 wives and husbands have raised their children on their own, not knowing whether they are widows/widowers or not

close to 700 cousins, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and other relatives carry on the family duty to trace those who have not been yet been found

at least 1,250 family members left Bosnia and Herzegovina, without knowing the fate of their loved ones.

Tracing — The everday strength of the families

The families have made sense of their suffering by fighting for information about the fate of their missing relatives and helping each other. They have organized themselves in family associations, actively participating and contributing to the tracing of their loved ones.

Nearly every month many families in Bosnia and Herzegovina commemorate dates and events that led to the disappearance of their relatives. Preserving memories about those still missing and exhorting the authorities to come up with answers are two main components of the families' mission.