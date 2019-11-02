Bijeljina: 18 families receive keys to their new homes

Eighteen families from Bijeljina received keys to their new homes built through Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Through this Programme, 50 new houses will be built in Bijeljina for families whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged in 2014 floods, while 132 housing units will be reconstructed to achieve appropriate living conditions. Value of these works is more than 2,7 million BAM.

European Union allocated around 25 million BAM for this Programme, implemented in 44 municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an aim to provide safe housing and improve living conditions for the most vulnerable people whose homes were destroyed or damaged in 2014 floods and landslides.

„During past years, European Union demonstrated its continuous support to the recovery of local communities affected by floods in 2014 and is the leading donor with total of 168 million BAM invested in floods recovery in BiH. Having in mind that floods still represent a threat, the European Union allocated significant funds to support BiH in flood risk management, because only by prevention, we can fight natural disasters efficiently“ said Richard Máša, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina and added “The European Union is here to help BiH, but we want to invest in the development of the country, not in its recovery. We build roads, support the rule of law, we create new jobs and invest in future of BiH, because its citizens deserve it“.

Bijeljina is one of the communities most severely hit by the 2014 floods. Through this Programme, in addition to housing activities, 53 families received agricultural equipment, greenhouses and small machinery in order to secure sustainable source of income.

„Bijeljina is an excellent example of joint cooperation of European Union, UNDP and local authorities in order to alleviate the effects of 2014 floods. Eighteen houses are now ready to be moved in and we are looking forward to completion of remaining housing units so that our beneficiaries can welcome winter in warm and safe homes“ said Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in BiH.

„During the flood recovery, Bijeljina received, and still receives, valuable support from international donors and organisations, amongst which the European Union and UNDP stand out, for which we are extremely grateful. City of Bijeljina did everything in its power to make sure this Programme is implemented adequately to provide housing to as much families as possible“ said Mićo Mićić, Bijeljina Mayor.

Following the ceremony, the delegation visited Jovo Tešić, Programme beneficiary who moved into his new home in Popovi, near Bijeljina.

Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme represents the next phase in the European Union’s efforts to alleviate the catastrophic effects of the 2014 floods. The intervention, launched in September 2017, provides durable housing solutions, coupled with improved livelihood opportunities, for the most vulnerable families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in floods and landslides. The Programme, valued at 15 million euro, is funded by the European Union in cooperation with the entity governments of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), Republika Srpska (RS) and partner local governments. The Programme is implemented in 44 municipalities in BiH by UNDP in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB), Hilfswerk International (HWI).