The area around the Hum-Šćepan Polje border crossing is being cleared of mines

Thanks to the Czech Republic and South Korea, mine warning signs warning at the entrance from Montenegro to BiH, not far from the Hum-Scepan Polje border crossing, still warnds the passengers that they are in vicinity of mined areas, will finally be removed this year. In addition to the two locations at this border crossing, the BiH Mine Action Center, this year will organize demining of two locations in the area of ​​the National Park “Sutjeska” along the highway Tjentiste-Gacko, with the donation from Japan.

Representatives of BH MAK informed the management of the municipality of Foča that they proposed to the International Demining Foundation ITF and US Embassy about the demining of nine more locations in the area of ​​this local community.

Goran Ždrale, head of the BH MAK East Sarajevo regional office, says that the locations at the Hum-Šćepan Polje border crossing will be demined in June or July, while demining in the Sutjeska National Park should be completed by the end of November this year. Nine priority locations from the area of ​​the municipality of Foča is expected to receive a positive response for at least 50 percent of those locations that they will very soon be implemented. We have a promise from the representatives of the US Embassy and the ITF that we will visit these locations on June 23, after which they will provide us with their final decision on what they have chosen for demining, “said Zdrale.

Mayor Milan Vukadinović pointed out that tourism is a strategic branch of this local community, so they will continue to insist that priority in demining be given to locations near tourist destinations. “Certainly, the area from Brod na Drini to Šćepan Polje is a priority, both because of the large announced infrastructure projects, as well as due to rafting on the Tara and Drina, as well as the National Park, “said Vukadinović.

The President of the Municipal Assembly of Foča, Srdjan Drašković, said that the municipality will also help in the demining process. “We have heard good news that demining has been approved for four locations, and that nine more locations should be included in the program, which is important for residents, especially because our municipality is known for a large number of tourists who visit it. We will also make a contribution and we will try to be as safe a municipality as possible from that aspect as well, “Draskovic said.

At the Hum-Šćepan Polje border crossing, two locations of 11,000 and 4,000 square meters will be demined, while in the area of ​​the Sutjeska National Park, two locations are planned for demining from 5,000 to 10,000 square meters. In the area of ​​the municipality of Foča, it is suspected that about three and a half million square meters are under mines and it belongs to the mines of a moderately endangered municipality, stated the BH MAK.

They added that it is expectated are that by 2030, all mined areas in BiH could be cleared.