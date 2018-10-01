Analysis: Flow Monitoring Surveys, Boznia and Herzegovina (September 2018)

INTRODUCTION

The number of irregular migrants arriving in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) saw a significant increase in 2018 with respect to previous years. In April 2018, authorities in BiH registered 1,419 new irregular migrants amounting to a total of 2,733 since the beginning of the year. The overall number of registered migrants in 2018 is more than ten times higher than the 270 registered in the same period in 2017.1 Since the closure of Greek and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia border in March 2016 and following stricter border controls between Serbia, Hungary and Croatia a new route from Greece via Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia and western Europe has emerged. Many migrants cross the BiH border in an irregular manner and majority arrive from Montenegro and Serbia.2 This report contains findings of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) conducted by IOM field staff between March and May 2018 in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Bihać, and Velika Kladuša.

The total number of 277 surveys were conducted. The non-response rate was low, with only two respondents refusing to participate in the survey. The sample used in the analysis consists of 275 valid surveys.

The report is structured as follows. First, the demographic profile and socio-economic characteristics are presented, followed by a section that focuses on assistance provided during the journey and in BiH. The last section presents analysis between respondents who travel alone and with a group.